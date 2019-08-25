Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,484. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

