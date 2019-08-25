Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $880,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Novartis were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 111,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 108,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus increased their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

NVS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. 1,922,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,831. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.