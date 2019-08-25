Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,486. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

