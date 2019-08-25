Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.59, 957,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,809,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

