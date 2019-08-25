Maverick Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,140.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $648,466.00 and approximately $7,140.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00258733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.01311880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00095497 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

