Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $15.62

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $15.62. Matador Resources shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 2,476,460 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew V. Hairford purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,734 shares of company stock valued at $552,948. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $5,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

