Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.89. 3,534,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The company has a market capitalization of $284.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

