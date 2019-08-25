Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.55 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.