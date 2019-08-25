MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, 3,109,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,505,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

