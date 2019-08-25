Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.29.

MBUU stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $581.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1,412.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

