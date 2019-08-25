Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Maecenas has a market cap of $4.01 million and $63,258.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

