Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53,999 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 543,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,239. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 188.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

