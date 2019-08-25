LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Stock Price Down 8.2%

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)’s share price fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35, 529,456 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 594,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKSD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.
The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
In other LSC Communications news, Director Judith H. Hamilton bought 50,000 shares of LSC Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 828.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 286,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LSC Communications Company Profile (NYSE:LKSD)
LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.
