LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Stock Price Down 8.2%

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)’s share price fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35, 529,456 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 594,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKSD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other LSC Communications news, Director Judith H. Hamilton bought 50,000 shares of LSC Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 828.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 286,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSC Communications Company Profile (NYSE:LKSD)

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.