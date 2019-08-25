Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.53 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, DEx.top, Tidex and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00258592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01314873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,455,041 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, Coinbe, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Tidex, IDEX, LATOKEN, DEx.top, Upbit, GOPAX, YoBit, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Allbit, Hotbit, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

