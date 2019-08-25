Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $386.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

