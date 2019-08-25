LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 485,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316,437 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,006. LKQ has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

