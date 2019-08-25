Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIVX. ValuEngine raised shares of Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livexlive Media presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.19.

LIVX opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $32,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 38,333 shares of company stock worth $102,523 over the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.