LiteDoge (LDOGE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $251,511.00 and $2.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.40 or 1.90244462 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024160 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,308,168,581 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

