LIFE (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, LIFE has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $15,001.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00258862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.01319598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020574 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00095394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.