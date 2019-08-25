Libra Credit Achieves Market Cap of $7.67 Million (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Libra Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, UEX, Kyber Network and OKEx. Libra Credit has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00258329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01314516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00095504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bibox, UEX, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

