Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.14, approximately 617,885 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 638,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

