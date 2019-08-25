Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $24.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 768,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,322. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,319 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

