Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 5.8%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.58, 3,728,969 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,468,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,796,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after buying an additional 7,929,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,125,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 1,330,494 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 352.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,602,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,805,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.