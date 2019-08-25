Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Down 6%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s share price fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.45, 590,095 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,318,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCI. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lannett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $269.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lannett by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,689,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 678,248 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,451,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 339,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $2,007,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lannett by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 225,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

