Kuai Token (KT) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00253686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01290884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00094019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.