KPCB DGF Associates LLC Takes $134.54 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,223,092 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,538,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 63.5% of KPCB DGF Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KPCB DGF Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cross Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.98.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 7,871,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,378,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

