Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.47.
NYSE:KSS opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.