Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.47.

NYSE:KSS opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

