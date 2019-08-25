Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,446,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,358,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.