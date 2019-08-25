Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KELYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In related news, insider James Polehna sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $48,917.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 104.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 60.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.