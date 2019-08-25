K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €23.40 ($27.21) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.80 ($23.02).

SDF opened at €13.89 ($16.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. K&S has a twelve month low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a twelve month high of €19.77 ($22.98).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

