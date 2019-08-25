JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,159,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,358,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,422,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 579,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,933,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,479. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

