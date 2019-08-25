JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 618,138 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,173,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.33% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $647,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.81. 754,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,679. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

