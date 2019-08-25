JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,181,278 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,452,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,181,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.37% of Citizens Financial Group worth $537,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 196,319 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 169.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

