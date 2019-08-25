JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $830.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.56% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $830,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.33. 830,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,980. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.