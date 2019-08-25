JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $573.89 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $573,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. OZ Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 98.2% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 595,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,493,000 after purchasing an additional 294,988 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $512.60. The company had a trading volume of 455,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.48. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $536.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.58.

In other news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at $52,911,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total value of $478,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

