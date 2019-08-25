JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,756,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118,748 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Alphabet worth $4,042,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $38.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,151.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,170.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,156.17. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $824.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.