JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.86% of Ameriprise Financial worth $744,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $68,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 760,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,368,000 after buying an additional 175,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,334,000 after buying an additional 107,830 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 97,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.49. 787,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

