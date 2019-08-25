JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.20 ($54.88).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €27.05 ($31.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €24.15 ($28.08) and a 12 month high of €39.05 ($45.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.47.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.