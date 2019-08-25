Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.96 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $55,603.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.59 or 0.04977835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.