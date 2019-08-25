Jennison Associates LLC Sells 318,619 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,619 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $79,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterXion by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in InterXion by 66.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterXion by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in InterXion by 25.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 931,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 191,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterXion by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 105,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE INXN traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. 190,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,945. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $80.84.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

