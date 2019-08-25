Ixcoin (IXC) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a market cap of $264,851.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003991 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,086,545 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

