ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 143.78 ($1.88).

ITV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ITV from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,113 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10).

LON ITV traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 114.90 ($1.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,297,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.61. ITV has a one year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 168.20 ($2.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

