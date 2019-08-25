ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 945,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

