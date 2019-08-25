iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Cut by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,956,000 after buying an additional 221,389 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 194,633 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.