Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.15.

IRWD opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $218,806. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 225,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 274,240 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

