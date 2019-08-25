Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.15.
IRWD opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.
In other news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $218,806. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 225,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 274,240 shares during the last quarter.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
