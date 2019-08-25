IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.45 Million

Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce sales of $337.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.50 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $356.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.67.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $90,510.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 322.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.26. 466,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.77. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.13. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

