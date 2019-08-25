InvestFeed (IFT) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, HitBTC and Gatecoin. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $120,671.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00253686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01290884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00094019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000407 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Gatecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

