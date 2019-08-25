Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Down 5.6%

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85, 2,491,504 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,709,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.99 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 95.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at $2,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 57.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 116,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

