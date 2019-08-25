ImageCoin Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $1.97 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003728 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,182,741 coins and its circulating supply is 12,182,743 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

