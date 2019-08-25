Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of ILMN traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.44. 995,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,484. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $3,492,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,050,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total value of $377,834.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,329,754. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

